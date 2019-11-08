A man arrested at the airport after being found in possession of two kilos of cocaine was remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty upon his arraignment on Friday.

Ahmed Elmzouga, a 31-year-old Libyan national, owner of a St Julian’s restaurant, was charged with conspiring to traffic cocaine as well as with importing and being in aggravated possession of the drug.

Prosecuting Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone explained how the man had been arrested at the airport upon arrival, denying any knowledge of the suspect drug found in his possession.

The man cooperated with the police and released a detailed statement claiming he was to hand over the suitcases to a third party, still to be identified by investigators.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by Magistrate Nadine Lia, on the basis of a real fear of tampering with evidence and the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

The accused was also not deemed sufficiently trustworthy to abide by bail conditions.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.