The 41-year-old man who had been found passed out alongside a burning car in Marsamxett, Valletta on September 3 has died, the police said on Tuesday.

The man, who lived in Ta’ Xbiex, had been receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital for the serious injuries he had sustained.

The police had been called to the Marsamxett site and found a Vauxhall Insigna car on fire right at the edge of a parking area, facing the sea. The victim had been lying next to it.

An inquiry had immediately been ordered.