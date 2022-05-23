A man accused of murdering his mother and sister three years ago in a gruesome plot in the family’s Għaxaq home has been jailed for 36 years after admitting to killing them instead of undergoing trial.

Joseph Bonnici, now 41, murdered his mother Maria Lourdes and sister Angele on March 26, 2019, and then got back into bed.

Prosecutors had described in court how the accused had allegedly planned the double-murder down to the very last detail, building his own makeshift gun, complete with silencer and even bought a pressure washer to clean up the traces of his crime.

After shooting his relatives at close range, he later dumped their bodies in a field where they were unearthed by scene-of-crime officers.

The bodies, unrecognisable due to the injuries, had their bleeding heads wrapped in garbage bags.

All throughout the compilation of evidence, Bonnici pleaded not guilty.

Proceedings before the Magistrates’ Court were wrapped up and a bill of indictment was subsequently issued.

Even then, the accused had stuck to his not guilty plea and his lawyers filed preliminary pleas to the trial.

Bonnici stood accused of a series of offences including wilful homicide, unlicensed possession of a weapon, covering up the traces of the crime, and hiding the victims’ bodies.

However, following a plea bargaining exercise, the Attorney General and Bonnici’s lawyers filed a joint application before the Criminal Court, suggesting a term of 36 years imprisonment.

After taking note of that application and duly warning the accused of the consequences of his admission, the Court, presided over by Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja, declared Bonnici guilty and condemned him to a 36-year jail term.

He was also fined €18,909.91.