A man arrested on Sunday at his hometown following a surveillance operation by the drug squad, was granted bail after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment.

Alios Micallef, 23, from Vittoriosa, was charged with the possession of cocaine and heroin under circumstances indicating that the drugs were not intended for his personal use, as well as simple possession of cannabis.

The alleged offences were committed within 100 metres of a place visited by youths.

The man was further charged with relapsing.

The police had been keeping an eye on their suspect for days, following him on Sunday as he drove along the streets of Vittoriosa and finally zeroing in on him in Triq San Lawrenz, close to the Freedom Square monument.

A considerable amount of drug-filled sachets, apparently ready for trafficking, were found in the man’s possession.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000, an order to sign the bail book on a daily basis and to abide by a curfew.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone prosecuted. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela were defence counsel.