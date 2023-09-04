A man who relapsed back into drug abuse shortly after completing a year-long rehabilitation program was handed a six-month jail term in the hope that he might lead a drug and crime-free life upon release.

Ramon Attard, a 26-year-old Birzebbugia resident, landed back on the wrong side of the law mere days after undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation programme to overcome his drug addiction.

However, following an argument with his mother, the youth failed to return home for several days.

When he was eventually tracked down in Pieta’ on August 30, he was found in possession of a sachet of synthetic drug, weighing 2.01 grams, packaging and all.

That relapse spelt fresh criminal charges against Attard who, upon arraignment last week, pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions, simple possession of the drug as well as relapsing.

He was remanded in custody pending delivery of judgment today.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, observed that breach of bail was a serious offence that triggered serious consequences.

The accused had several past brushes with the law over the last few years, this time relapsing into drug abuse soon after completing rehab.

An effective term of imprisonment was the appropriate punishment so as to keep him away from drugs, in a confined space where he could receive the necessary help, said the court.

The accused’s lawyer, David Gatt, had requested the court not to order confiscation of the bail money which had been paid by Attard’s relatives in their attempt to support him as best as they could.

The prosecution did not object to that request.

Although confiscation of the bail bond is mandatory upon conviction, the law allowed the court discretion in determining the amount to be confiscated.

In light of the circumstances of the case, Magistrate Rizzo ordered the confiscation of €50.

Upon the accused’s admission, the court condemned him to a six-month effective jail term and a €100 fine, whilst also revoking his bail.

Hopefully, when stepping out of jail, Attard would be able to steer clear of drugs and lead an independent and stable life away from crime, the court said.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyer David Gatt was defence counsel.