A 31-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Gżira on Wednesday night.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Xatt il-Gżira at 11.30pm.

The victim, who is from Somalia, was driving a Kia Picanto that was involved in a collision with a Land Rover that was being driven by a 43-year-old man from San Ġwann.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.