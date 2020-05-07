A 31-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Gżira on Wednesday night.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Xatt il-Gżira at 11.30pm.
The victim, who is from Somalia, was driving a Kia Picanto that was involved in a collision with a Land Rover that was being driven by a 43-year-old man from San Ġwann.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us