A man has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to robbing a kebab shop and hotel in Gżira at knifepoint in two separate robberies this month.

Sean Farrugia, 30, had been charged with having allegedly stolen €420 from Istanbul Kebab House on the Gżira promenade, holding the person inside the shop at knifepoint. He was further charged over a separate theft, dating back to January 6 when he entered a Gżira hotel at 2am, threatened an employee with a knife and made off with €650. He was also charged with possession of an unlicensed weapon and relapsing.

During his arraignment, Mr Farrugia had pleaded not guilty but when the case was called on Friday, he had a change-of-heart and registered an admission to the charges. Magistrate Joseph Mifsud jailed him for three years and fined him €234.

Making reference to the UK Criminal Justice Act, the Court observed that punishment was not only a form of retribution, but it was also to aim at the reform and rehabilitation of offenders, the reduction of crime, protection of society at large as well as reparation of victims.

Magistrate Mifsud also observed that the accused had breached the terms of an earlier bail decree, saying it was unacceptable that people ignore court orders, “valuing such documents as mere papers utilised to wrap up sugar or birdseed.”

Such an attitude cannot be tolerated, said the court, ordering the forfeiture of €6,000 bail bond.

Police Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.