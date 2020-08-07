A 37-year-old man has been shot dead in Għaxaq following an argument between a father and his son, the police confirmed on Friday.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A 68-year-old relative has meanwhile been arrested and "the police are not excluding homicide", a spokesperson said.

Neighbours have identified the victim as Antoine Dalli, who lived with his father Salvu, now under arrest.

The police were called to Triq il-Gudja at around 11.15am and that a firearm was used during the brawl.

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence in the areas. Police were unable to provide details about the victim or case.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading a magisterial inquiry.

More details to follow.

