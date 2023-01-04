A man who in 2021 was arraigned in court and charged with attempted murder is currently wanted by the police.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Malta Police Force said that Muhamad Topik Hidayat is wanted in connection with a pending court case.

They urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 21224001 or 119, even anonymously, and quote the number 1/2023.

Muhamad Topik Hidayat

In October of 2021, police responded to reports of a disturbance at 3 am in an apartment in Fgura, where they found the accused and his flatmate with blood smeared all over the floors and walls.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim had been attacked by a knife. Police who testified at the arraignment said that under interrogation Hidayat had argued with the victim for saying “bad words” about him.