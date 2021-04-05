A man who admitted to robbing an elderly shopkeeper of a small amount of cash in an armed holdup on Good Friday was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Monday.

Rosario Costa, a 38-year old Sicilian living at Marsascala, was tracked down by police through footage shot by a CCTV system installed at the Marsascala self-service store.

The 70-year old shopkeeper put up some resistance when the intruder held him at knifepoint at 8pm.

The victim was injured in the ensuing struggle and his injuries were later certified as grievous by a doctor at the Paola health centre.

The suspect thief was escorted to court on Monday, pleading guilty to aggravated theft, holding his victim against his will, grievously injuring him, unlicensed possession of a knife as well as relapsing.

In light of the accused’s guilty plea, the court upheld a request by defence lawyer Noel Bianco for a pre-sentencing report.

The court, presided by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, remanded the accused in custody.

There was no request for bail.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Darren Buhagiar prosecuted.