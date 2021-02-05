A man wanted in Germany over armed robbery and organised crime charges was extradited from Malta on Friday, police say.

The 25-year-old man, who is from Cameroon, was arrested at Corradino Correctional Facility on the back of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the German authorities.

He will now appear at the German courts over a series of crimes committed in 2019.

Video: CMRU, Malta Police Force

The man, who was serving a sentence for crimes relating to fake passports, had agreed to extradition proceedings when he was brought to court on January 22.

Inspector Mark Galea led the prosecution. The extradition operation was led by Inspector Robinson Mifsud.