A man who last week admitted to two thefts which he blamed on his drug habit, has been jailed for 30 months and recommended for rehabilitation.

Jehiel Falzon, a 27-year-old Żabbar resident, was arraigned last week over two separate thefts that took place last month.

On the evening of January 9, the man robbed a 66-year-old woman in Triq Lia, Żabbar.

The next day, the accused admitted to breaking into a vehicle that was parked in Triq is-Santwarju, Żabbar.

The man pleaded guilty upon his arraignment, while his lawyer, Martin Fenech, explained that the thefts were “not planned” but stemmed from Falzon’s drug habit.

The lawyer had also suggested a punishment which would enable the accused to seek help in tackling his drug problem.

When delivering judgment on Tuesday, the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, took note of that suggestion as well as the accused’s criminal record, his early guilty plea and the nature of the charges, including that of relapsing.

The court condemned the accused to a 30-month jail term, binding him under a personal guarantee of €2,000 not to approach his victims for a year, once his term has been served.

The court also recommended the man to rehabilitation, instructing the prison director to offer all necessary help in this regard.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.