A man who caused €72,000 in damages to two hotels and an ambassador’s residence while under the influence of drugs has been handed a suspended sentence.

Mazen Mohamed Tumi, a 36-year old US national living in Sliema, admitted guilt to three separate incidents of violence to third party property.

The first two episodes occurred on May 13 and 17 and involved two five-star hotels in St Julian’s that suffered damages amounting to €70,000.

On May 18, the accused caused a further €2,000 worth of damages to the front door of the Qatari Ambassador’s residence in Ta’ Xbiex.

The court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, was informed that the damages had been reimbursed.

In light of this, and since the accused, who said he was a lawyer, was willing to address his drug problem, the court condemned him to a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

The court also issued a protection order for the diplomat.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Ezekiel Psaila was defence counsel.