A man who fell off a balcony in Marsascala earlier this month has died while in hospital, the police said on Friday.

The 59-year-old, who lived in Paola, had fallen off a balcony at a property on Triq Ġebel Ħanxul on the morning of September 10.

He was subsequently rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, the police said.