A man who fled into Miżieb woodland during a chase and shootout with police was arraigned on Saturday and charged with attempted murder.

Aidan Bartolo also faced charges of attempted grievous bodily injury, injuring police officers, driving in a reckless manner, disobeying police orders and being a recidivist, among others.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court denied bail since investigations into the case were still ongoing.

The 24-year-old, believed to be involved in drug crimes, was arrested early on Friday morning, following an intensive search by police and Armed Forces of Malta.

Drug Squad officers had been following the suspect on Thursday evening when the chase began.

As he realised he was being followed, Bartolo sped away with his car. When he reached the roundabout near the football ground, the suspect drove at police cars and the officers opened fire in an attempt to stop him.

After an intensive search, Bartolo was found hiding in the grass and trees in Miżieb shortly after midnight.

The defence lawyers argued that their client never had any intention to injure anybody. Bartolo was injured with police gunfire and had to be operated upon.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco.

Bartolo is being represented by Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri.