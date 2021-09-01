Malta coach Devis Mangia hopes the Maltese fans can give an added lift to the national team in tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Cyprus at the National Stadium (kick-off: 8.45pm).

This evening’s match is the first 2022 World Cup qualifier that is being staged at the National Stadium but more importantly is also the first time that Maltese fans will be able to support their national team players since COVID-19 restrictions forced Health Authorities to ban supporters from football stadia for the past 18 months.

While the perception among the public might be that Cyprus is a team that Malta is expected to beat, particularly on the back of the positive showings from Mangia’s players in the last year or so, however, in reality, Cyprus are a far stronger outfit.

