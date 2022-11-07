Devis Mangia has resigned as the national team's head coach, the Malta Football Association said on Monday, weeks after claims of improper conduct emerged in the media.

The Italian coach was relieved of his duties last September after two national team players reported him of sexual harassment. He was immediately suspended, pending an investigation, and the case was referred to the police.

The Malta coach has denied all claims of misconduct.

The Malta FA launched an inquiry and referred the case to the safeguarding officer who was tasked with investigating the allegations made, gather information and compile a report about the case.

It is understood that the report has now been submitted to the Malta FA top brass.

Mangia informed the Malta FA that he would be relinquishing his post as the national team head coach with immediate effect.

“In his letter of resignation, Mangia said that his decision was taken in the best interest of the national team to face the football challenges which lie ahead," the MFA statement said.

The Malta FA added that Mangia had accepted to continue to cooperate with the association on the investigation.

Details of the claims are still sketchy, though in the second case, Răzvan Popa, a player in Romania claimed her was sexually harassed by Mangia when he was coaching in League 1 at Craiova University in 2017 and 2018.

Mangia was appointed Malta national team head coach in 2019 and has overseen a rare positive streak in Malta's national football team performances, lifting the team from 184th in the FIFA World Rankings to its current position of 169.

The Italian had signed a contract until December 2023.