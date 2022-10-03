The Malta Football Association has referred allegations concerning national team coach Devis Mangia to the police for investigation.

In a statement on Monday, it said that although the matter was referred to the association’s Safeguarding Board last week, it had additionally reported the allegations to the executive police.

Mangia was suspended by the FA after a player reported him over alleged sexual misconduct.

A second national team player later came forward alleging similar behaviour.

Mangia broke his silence on Thursday, telling the Italian media through his lawyer that he was categorically denying all accusations.

Since then, he has faced more allegations of sexual misconduct, this time in Romania where he had coached before being engaged in Malta.

The mother of footballer Răzvan Popa told GSP LIVE that her son was sexually harassed by Mangia when he was coaching in League 1 at Craiova University.

The revelations were published by Gazeta Sporturilor, with the mother claiming Mangia told her son to watch a porn movie together and then started to masturbate in front of him.

Popa's mother, Alexandra, told the Romanian media house that her son went through a deep depression after being sexually harassed by the Italian coach. The incident forced him to terminate his footballing career prematurely.

The management of the Craiova University team immediately responded to the claims, saying it had investigated the claims made by the player’s parents which were not corroborated by any other evidence.

The Malta FA said in a statement it was constantly evaluating developments in relation to the Mangia case and had adopted “a quick and decisive approach”.

“Although, at the time of writing, this case still revolves around allegations, the seriousness of the claims makes it imperative for the association to seek guidance from both FIFA and UEFA, adopting the same approach used in cases related to integrity issues in international football,” it said.

“In reiterating its resolve to leave no stone unturned in its pursuit of facts, the Malta FA is always open to any form of whistleblowing and all reports of this nature are treated very seriously,” it added.