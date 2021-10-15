The Manoel Theatre is looking for a new artistic director, but management insists the current one, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, has not been sacked.

An advert uploaded on social media on Friday called for a new artistic director for the national theatre to work with the chief executive officer in a consultative role to implement the artistic strategic direction and ensure the theatre operates a sustainable business model.

But when contacted, Teatru Manoel CEO Massimo Zammit said Zammit Tabona still has a contract with the theatre until the transition happens.

"No one is being sacked... Kenneth Zammit Tabona will be moving over to Festivals Malta and will be in charge of the Baroque Festival.”

When contacted, Zammit Tabona said he knows nothing about the new call.

The move comes a week after the management said Zammit Tabona is still the theatre's artistic director.

Last week, Zammit Tabona was conspicuously absent for the launch of the Manoel Theatre’s new season.

Teatru Manoel’s CEO repeated that the International Baroque Festival will be moving under the responsibility of Festivals Malta.

The International Baroque Festival, one of the largest on the island, was founded by Zammit Tabona. When pressed if Zammit Tabona has been sacked, the CEO repeated how he will now be solely focusing on Baroque Malta.

Chariman Michael Grech also insisted the theatre was not removing Zammit Tabona, who has held the post since 2014.

“A lot happens in a week and things develop every day. The theatre issued a call for a new artistic director, but I can confirm that Zammit Tabona has not been removed by the theatre."

Writing in Times of Malta, renowned theatre director and former St James Cavalier manager Chris Gatt said despite what common sense would dictate, the Manoel Theatre Management Committee has very little say in the recruitment process of personnel at the Manoel Theatre. Interviews are carried out by a board selected by the Culture Ministry.