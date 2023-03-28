Michele Marcolini would have preferred to launch his spell as Malta coach with at least one positive result, rather than two straight defeats against North Macedonia and Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

However, the brave display against the Italians left plenty of hope that this team can continue to improve even under the guidance of a new coach.

Unlike his predecessor, Devis Mangia, Marcolini’s first task was not the Nations League but instead, he nosedived immediately into the traditional qualifications for next year’s European Championships that will be held in Germany.

Drawn in a tough group together with holders Italy, runners-up England, quarter-finalists Ukraine and much-improved North Macedonia, the chances of tallying some points are very difficult for Malta.

