Author Mark Camilleri has said he is "out of reach" of the police after they were ordered to investigate whether he is liable to criminal action for publishing messages between Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech.

Writing in his blog, Camilleri says that his equipment is safe and he does not need a team of lawyers to tell him what to do.

“I’m free to write my thoughts without any effective repercussions and I can recollect my thoughts and think about what has just happened in peace. Bliss," he said.

On Wednesday, Madam Justice Edwina Grima ordered Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà to investigate Camilleri and to inform the court if the 2,200 WhatsApp chats he published were protected by a court ban.

A November 2021 court order banned the publication of all typed and electronic data in the case file against Fenech, who is awaiting trial for alleged complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. .

Camilleri’s blog post on Thursday was his first reaction since the court’s request to the police to investigate him.

He insists that his original aim was to publish the truth. Then he was challenged with a libel case by Rosianne Cutajar who, he says, used her status and power in the Labour Party to silence him.

The author had claimed in his book 'A Rent Seeker’s Paradise’ that Cutajar had an intimate relationship with Fenech and had used it to further her political career.

Camilleri also hit out at criticism that his decision to publish intimate messages between Cutajar and Fenech was driven by misogyny.

"It baffles me how people are so naive to fail to understand the full context of the power dynamics of this story," he said.