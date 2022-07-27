A police officer testified on Wednesday how he fired nine shots at the car of a wanted man during a car chase last week.

Details of the movie-like chase were given in court during the compilation of evidence against Keith Cremona, who was arrested at the end of the chase after one of his car's tyres was shot out.

Cremona, a 34-year-old labourer of Valletta was originally arrested on July 5 for suspected involvement in a car arson. But after being taken to the Detox centre and later to Mater Dei hospital for drug testing, he was granted police bail.

He was due to report back to police on July 10, but failed to do so and he also failed to sign the bail book at the Valletta police station over separate proceedings.

Police had been searching for Cremona

Sergeant Jeffrey Gerada told the court that last Wednesday he and three other officers headed out to search for Cremona. They were armed because they knew that Cremona was “an aggressive type” and that he was suspected of selling drugs.

He had known the accused since aged 15 through his involvement in several police investigations. Cremona also knew him,

He said the police team first looked for Cremona’s maroon Hyundai Lantra car in the vicinity of his Valletta home.

Two of the officers lingered in the area while Gerada and his colleague, PC Jonathan Galea, headed to Ħamrun and onto Qormi, keeping a lookout for Cremona at his usual haunts.

As they drove close to the Maltapost head office, they spotted a vehicle similar to Cremona's being driven in the opposite direction, the driver’s face hidden from view by the concrete bollards separating the traffic lanes.

The officers turned around and caught up with the car close to the Ħamrun kiosk. They confirmed it was Cremona's car.

As soon as they approached - in an unmarked car but with beacon lights flashing - and told the driver to stop, Cremona made a U-turn and drove off at speed, with the police giving chase.

Cremona zigzagged through the streets of Ħamrun, cutting through corners, driving up one-way roads, driving across a red traffic light and barely missing a pedestrian.

The sergeant said Cremona swerved and crashed into their car every time they got alongside him, as they tried to take aim at the tyres of the getaway vehicle to make it stop.

The chase continued through Ħamrun to Pietà and back to Ħamrun, then to Blata l-Bajda where other officers tried to block Cremona’s path. Cremona sped on, and an incident was averted when one of the officers managed to reverse just in time.

Gerada recalled how he fired several shots at the tyres and mudguard of the speeding Lantra. Cremona must have heard the shots because at one point he put his hands to his head.

Then, close to the Marsa canal, Cremona swerved and suddenly collided with a motorbike.

“It was totally wrecked (Sar daħna),” said Gerada, as he described how the motorcycle was flung in one direction whilst its rider was flung in the air.

“I’ll never forget that sight,” he said.

As they continued to chase Cremona, he called for medical assistance for the motorcyclist, who happened to be a police officer. He was later certified as suffering slight injuries.

The sergeant said that nine shots were fired, two of which hit the mudguard of Cremona’s car while another hit a tyre.

The chase finally came to an end on Boffa Avenue, Paola when the police managed to steer Cremona’s car close to the road barriers.

Police constable Jonathan Galea who had accompanied Sergeant Gerada in the car chase, gave a similar version of events. Describing its end he said: “He (Cremona) finally stopped. He seemed tired, after all, like us too.”

A search of Cremona’s vehicle yielded a serrated knife some 20-cm long, a pair of scissors and two syringes filled with a brownish liquid.

All were seized along with a mobile phone.

Cremona’s pet Chihuahua, also found inside the car, was entrusted into the care of animal welfare officers.

Prosecuting Inspector Lydon Zammit said that by the time he arrived on site, Cremona had been taken to hospital. He was later discharged but twice claimed to be feeling unwell when the police tried to question him.

The following day, Cremona said he needed to go to Detox. He was arraigned later that day.

At the end of today’s sitting, defence lawyer David Gatt informed the court that there would be no request for bail at this stage given the circumstances of the case and also in the best interests of the accused himself.

The prosecution requested the appointment of a scientific expert to examine the substance found in the syringes.

Magistrate Nadine Lia put off the case to September.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Roderick Spiteri prosecuted.