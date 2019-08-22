The Marsa council is objecting to a planning application for an industrial garage complex next to the Turkish Muslim cemetery.

It said that although the cemetery was in an industrial zone, it was still a Grade 1 scheduled building of cultural value and no building that could mar it should be allowed.

The recently submitted application covers 5,744 square metres adjacent to the cemetery, on a partially developed site which has been abandoned for years.

Under this proposal, the existing structures will be demolished to make way for a complex of 29 industrial garages, with the overall height of the building being 12 metres, which is equivalent to three storeys.

The application, which is still at an early stage, is for an outline development permit, meaning that if granted, the applicant would then have to submit more detailed plans prior to the final go-ahead by the planning authority.

The Turkish Embassy is also rallying support against the proposal.

The cemetery, an architectural masterpiece of Emmanuele Luigi Galizia, was constructed in 1873-74. It is currently, it is undergoing an intensive restoration programme financed by the Turkish government.





