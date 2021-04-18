A pedestrian bridge linking Marsa to Paola could pose a danger to cyclists and pedestrians making use of it, a cycling NGO has warned, as passages have been left unlit and the junction fails to adequately protect them from motorists.

The lift from the Paola side of the bridge is not working and the stairwell leading to the crossing was left without lights, posing a risk to travellers looking to navigate their way in the dark, Rota.mt president Michelle Attard Tonna told Times of Malta.

“The Paola side of the bridge is still in shambles. The lift is not functioning and the stairs have no lights, so it’s dangerous to use them in the dark. It’s a €70 million project, yet people who need to walk or cycle are once again given the middle finger,” she said.

Dubbed the ‘largest-ever’ infrastructure project in Malta, the junction was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Tourism Minister Ian Borg on Thursday as part of a wider interlinked infrastructure plan for the whole island.

“It’s ironic that the minister has chosen to point the cameras elsewhere and unveil a plaque on the other side of this bridge,” Attard Tonna said.

“Things are ready for the cameras and ribbons, but for those who actually have to make use of this infrastructure, the work is not completed.”

The NGO has also raised concerns that the junction does not adequately protect cyclists from motorists sharing the road.

“You would expect that a multi-million infrastructural project like the Marsa junction would include a decent plan to facilitate sustainable modes of transport, like cycling. Unfortunately, this has not been the case as the segregated cycle lane throws you right into a main thoroughfare with only a slick of green paint and a double white line to protect you from oncoming cars which may lose control and drive right into you,” the NGO said.

“If you feel unsafe, do not blame the cyclist. Blame the people who were responsible to make this happen. There are individuals who cycle to work every day to reduce cars off our roads, and they deserve better than this.”

Infrastructure Malta said cycling facilities at the junction had been discussed in detail with cycling organisations, including Rota.mt. Plans had been modified to allow cyclists to travel without dismounting.

It said the three-metre-wide cycle lane next to the Marsa Sports Grounds was clearly marked as a cycle lane. A spokesperson said its proposals last year to segregate it with bollards or armadillos were not favourably considered by the cycling organisation but they could be discussed again.

IM also said it had found the elevators of the bridges to be in full working order. Light fixtures are due to be installed in the coming days after delivery was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. In the meantime temporary light fixtures are being used, it said.