Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday inaugurated the Marisa flyover project, describing it as the largest ever infrastructure investment in Malta.

Abela said the €70 million, seven-lane flyover was the result of an ambitious plan the government has for the country.

He vowed that Malta would be ready to start competing again in the global market once the COVID-19 pandemic was over. Abela said infrastructure projects such as this were vital for Malta's competitive edge.

Video: DOI

The Prime Minister emphasised how the government had forged ahead with such projects despite the pandemic.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said Thursday's inauguration put to bed any doubts there may have been about the government ability to deliver such a project.

RELATED STORIES Marsa's €70m ‘spaghetti junction’ will soon reach its destination

These are the artworks that will decorate Marsa Junction

He said the project would benefit all, from car users, cyclists and pedestrians to public transport passengers.

Borg said the flyover project was part of a wider interlinked infrastructure plan for the whole island.

Infrastructure Malta chief Fredrick Azzopardi said the removal of the Addolorata traffic lights would reduce pollution and waiting times.

Direct lanes to each destination would also improve safety, he said.

Photo: Pierre Sammut, DOI