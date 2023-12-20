The owner of a former Marsa horse-riding school converted into living quarters, who was allegedly stabbed to death by one of his tenants, had rued his decision to take in the man after constant rent-related clashes between the two.

Details about that landlord-tenant relationship emerged when the compilation of evidence continued against 34-year-old Ghanaian national, Iddrisu Faisal, who stands accused of the wilful double murder of his landlord Joe Bartolo and his partner, Carmen Abela.

In previous sittings, the court heard how the couple were attacked with a “metre-long” bolt cutter on October 15.

Their lifeless bodies were found inside their private quarters at the former stables on Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa shortly after Abela had dialled the 112 emergency number for help, saying that they were being attacked by a “dark-skinned man”.

The operator at the other end heard sudden banging and screaming followed by silence before the call fell through.

When police arrived at the gruesome scene, they came across the lifeless bodies of the couple, the woman’s hand still clasping her mobile phone.

A Nigerian woman who rented a room at those Marsa premises was also attacked by Iddrisu in that rampage.

Her screams had alerted her brother who was nearby and rushed to her assistance, ending up in a tussle with the aggressor while trying to wrestle the large iron weapon out of his hands.

Two other tenants were summoned to testify when the compilation of evidence resumed this week.

Both confirmed that the accused often clashed with Bartolo over the rent.

One of the witnesses recalled that the landlord had once even offered to hand Iddrisu his money back as long as he moved out.

Bartolo had regretted his decision to take in the accused as tenant in the first place, the witness said.

The other witness said that Iddrisu would slip into the premises while the landlord was asleep and that would trigger verbal spats between the two men.

Iddrisu is pleading not guilty to the wilful double murder, as well as attempting to kill the female tenant, slightly injuring her brother and a police officer, violently resisting arrest and wilful damage to third-party property.

He was remanded in custody upon arraignment.

Last month, the court, presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, decreed that there was sufficient prima facie evidence for the accused to stand trial on indictment.

The case continues.

AG lawyers Kaylie Bonett and Ramon Bonett Sladden are prosecuting together with Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Wayne Camilleri. Lawyers Joseph Brincat and Julia Micallef Stafrace are legal aid counsel to the accused. Lawyers Franco Debono and Jason Azzopardi are appearing parte civile.