Vandals have caused serious damage to two lifts at the pedestrian bridge across the busy Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, forcing their closure just one year after the structure's inauguration.

An Infrastructure Malta spokesperson said the lifts' structure had been damaged and the lifts need to be replaced. The procurement process has started.

A notice at the base of the lifts says the lifts had to be closed because repeated vandalism and misuse had resulted in health and safety concerns. Users were asked to use the stairs, a climb of at least two storeys.

The plaque fixed beside the pedestrian bridge lifts Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Independent politician Arnold Cassola flagged the issue on his Facebook page, "Arnold's Citizen Watch".

"Instead of (more) security, they closed them (the lifts) off and told you to take the stairs," he said.

The pedestrian overpass was inaugurated last year and cost €3.5 million.

Nationalist MP Darenn Carabott, who had previously voiced concern about the state of the bridge and the lifts, urged the government to keep its promise to give people who live in that area of Marsa-Hamrun the safety and accessibility they needed.

The PN MP had previously complained that the bridge had become synonymous with vandalism and drug use despite CCTV and warning signs in the area.

"Why can't the users, seen taking drugs in front of cameras, not be identified and receive help, and why can't traffickers find the heavy hand of enforcement," Carabott questioned in July.

The Marsa- Ħamrun pedestrian bridge Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Asked for comment on Tuesday, Carabott said the government had twice promised action on the issue.

In May, transport minister Aaron Farrugia said in reply to a parliamentary question that immediate action was taken whenever lifts were out of order.

And in August, Carabott said that people within the government told him that a tender for the upkeep and maintenance of the bridge would be issued soon.

Those statements had been in response to a public backlash but no action was taken, he said.