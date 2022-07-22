A €3.5 million pedestrian overpass on top of Triq It-Tiġrija in Marsa was officially inaugurated on Friday, well over a year after it was first lifted into place.

The footbridge, which lies overhead the busy Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, links the residential area of Marsa to the centre of Qormi through Sqaq il-Ġerejja.

Infrastructure Malta lifted the bridge into place in February 2021 - 17 months ago - and did so without obtaining valid planning permission, using a legal provision reserved for emergency works.

The bridge, however, remained closed and unavailable for several months after that, Times of Malta had reported. Pedestrian access was opened some months later, but the footbridge was only officially inaugurated on Friday.

“This project is part of our vision to bring about a shift into multimodal transport, as it will create an important connection for pedestrians, cyclists and users of public transport,” Farrugia said.

“It was also integral to introduce this bridge due to safety, as we have seen a number of accidents and incidents occur in this location over the years.”

“I look forward to seeing this bridge serve the community well and introduce a safe crossing where pedestrians previously faced danger.”

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia and architect Raphael Abdilla. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Crossing the Marsa-Ħamrun is a popular route for pedestrians as it leads from the centre of Marsa towards key locations such as the Marsa Park and Ride bus terminus, Infrastructure Malta architect Raphael Abdilla said, which pedestrians often sought to reach by crossing five lanes of traffic.

The project includes a main bridge structure which features a 30-metre, 40-tonne tied-arch steel superstructure supported on two abutment towers.

The three towers supporting the bridge include stairways and elevators as well as lighting and surveillance cameras.

A section of the land was also landscaped to include trees, shrubs and other plants as well as a new irrigation system.