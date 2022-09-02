A man killed during a heated clash between two rival groups at Marsalforn in May had suffered multiple stab wounds, one of which penetrated his heart, forensic experts told the court on Friday.

Fawaz Najem, a 25-year-old Syrian, was killed after fighting between two groups of Syrians broke out at around 9pm at his Marsalforn home.

Maher Aljasem, 24, from Marsalforn stands accused over that murder to which he is pleading not guilty, his lawyers insisting that he acted in legitimate self-defence.

RELATED STORIES Footage shows Gozo murder victim attacked hours before he was stabbed to death

When proceedings continued before the Magistrates’ Court in Gozo, forensic medical expert Mario Scerri said that the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds inflicted with a sharp and pointed instrument.

Fawaz died due to loss of blood and the fatal wound was inflicted to the heart.

Forensic examination showed that the victim also had other injuries compatible with blunt trauma and bruising as well as defence wounds and others which appeared to be bite marks.

There were also pressure marks around the neck, the expert said.

Forensic pathologist Ali Salfraz also testified, confirming that the autopsy showed that the victim had died due to stab wounds inflicted to the chest and compatible to a knife which penetrated the heart.

The case continues.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding. Lawyers Peter Fenech, Elena Fenech and Amy Zahra were defence counsel. Lawyers Franco Debono, José Herrera, Francesca Zarb, Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera are appearing parte civile.