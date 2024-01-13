A Marsascala coffee shop that channels its proceeds into charitable causes has funded the upgrading of rest areas intended for hospital cancer patients.

Jacob’s Brew Cafe raised over €4,000 for ‘Project Revamp’, an initiative undertaken by the shop’s beneficiary NGO Survivors Malta that saw the outdoor terraces of the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre getting a new splash of colour.

Sarah Cachia, who spearheaded fundraising for the project, said the idea had come from one doctor and her medical team who wanted to create a ‘feel good’ place for patients undergoing treatment and their families to escape some of the hardships of their ordeal – at least temporarily.

When Cachia heard of this, she knew this was the kind of cause that Jacob’s Brew would be more than happy to help fund and make a reality.

Jacob’s Brew was founded by the Cachia family in the wake of the fundraising and support they received after their son, Jacob survived a brain infection that left him needing multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery.

But in the years since then, thanks to royalties made off the publication of a book telling Jacob’s story, the family opened a coffee shop with a ‘pay it forward’ principle – the idea that the person who is on the receiving end of a good deed returns the favour to a third party rather than the benefactor.

Following the same principle, Jacob’s Brew funnels the profits of its business into Survivors Malta.

Selling crochet flowers, amassing donations as well as donating some of their own profits, Jacob’s Brew was able to pay for new furniture, green walls and new murals for the hospital terraces.

Cachia said the loss of her sister, Michelle to cancer four years ago left the project very close to her heart.

'Completing project was very emotional'

“Completing the project was very emotional for me. Everything I do, I always wish she was here by my side,” she said.

“She was always so proud of me and encouraged me to continue my charity work. I miss her greatly.” Cachia said the response from people who have made use of the terrace since the upgrade has been the most satisfying outcome of the whole project.

“We have had people who have loved ones at SAMOC come to the shop to congratulate us and it’s better than any award we have ever received,” she said.

“The staff have also expressed their gratitude as the terraces are an escape for them as well.”

She added that she keeps what patients and their families could benefit from certain projects at the forefront of her mind when taking them on.

“As I do with my projects, I put myself in their shoes and what I would want in such a situation. Most importantly, I put my faith in the project,” she said.

“If you believe in yourself others will believe in you.”