A €4.2 million project for a new waterpolo pitch in Marsascala has been given the go-ahead by the Planning Authority.

Piloted by the education and infrastructure ministries and State agency SportMalta, the new facility will be located on the opposite side of the existing pitch in Triq is-Salini, in the area known as Is-Siberja.

The need for a new facility was triggered by the fact that the club could no longer use the former national pool at Żonqor Point which was handed over to the Jordanian group behind the proposed American University of Malta campus. This project has since stalled.

Spanning over a footprint of 3,552 square metres of which 2,434 will be reclaimed, the proposed facilities will include a heated freshwater pool, a restaurant, changing rooms and ancillary facilities.

Why the controversy?

The water polo pitch project had fuelled controversy and objections due to the impact which it would have on the Natura 2000 site known as Il-Magħluq in the innermost part of the bay - particularly the effects on the sea currents. Concerns were also raised on the increase in traffic and the impact land reclamation would have on marine life.

Architect Mario Ellul, on behalf of the applicant, noted that his client had opted not to redevelop the existing pitch as its exposure to the elements would have required the construction of a breakwater up to five metres high, wave breakers and higher maintenance costs.

He also justified the relocation on grounds that in the proposed site the pitch would not jut above the promenade, except for a lift and the stairs.

The applicant also presented wave studies according to which the impact on Il-Magħluq would be minimal. It was also pointed out that access to the foreshore would be retained by means of a two-metre wide public walkway around the pitch.

The PA's case officer who recommended the application for approval pointed out that the area of the proposed pitch had been designated by the local plan as an entertainment priority area. While acknowledging that no such development existed at the moment, he noted that there were several commercial applications in the pipeline.

Residents reiterate their concerns

Prior to the vote, residents, who had petitioned the government to ditch the project, reiterated their objections, primarily the increase in traffic and the commercialisation of the area. John Baptist Camilleri questioned the point of the entire project, given that the AUM Campus at Żonqor had been put on hold.

Another resident, Wayne Flask, said the local plan was not a true reflection of the situation on the ground as the area had never been developed for entertainment purposes. He also questioned the need for a restaurant, saying it would not contribute to the educational development of the athletes.

Andre Callus from Moviment Graffitti insisted the project would have a negative impact both from an environmental perspective but also on the residents’ quality of life.

Is former national pool still earmarked for development by AUM?

During the debate questions were raised if it would be possible to postpone the decision until it would be established if the former national pool was still earmarked for development by the AUM.

While board member Gilmour Camilleri suggested holding talks with the government on the matter, PA executive chairman Martin Saliba insisted it was wrong to assume that the project at the former national pool had been ditched.

Environment Resources Authority chairman Victor Asciak, who voted in favour of the project, said it was quite ironic that the same residents who over the years had contributed to the rapid expansion of Marsascala were complaining. While acknowledging it would have been better had the project been on land, he said there was no such site available.

The project was approved with seven votes in favour and three against. The sum of €22,135 was imposed for the Urban Improvement Fund due the shortage in parking facilities for the restaurant.

The applicant has also been bound to come up with a modified design for the structure at promenade level to reduce its visual impact.