Marsascala residents, together with Moviment Graffitti, have appealed the Planning Authority's decision to approve a waterpolo pitch, clubhouse and restaurant next to Triq is-Salini.

The €4.2 million government project was approved in July despite concerns over the ecological impact of the extensive seabed excavation and dredging that will be required, as well as the effect on residents' enjoyment of the coastline.

In their appeal, the objectors argued that the project was not in line with several planning policies, including the Local Plan which does not include waterpolo pitches in the acceptable developments for the area.

They argued that, as the pitch would contain freshwater, it did not need to be built by the sea, and that alternative options such as the redevelopment of the already existing pitch in Żonqor, were not considered by the applicants.

"The harm done by this structure cannot in any way be justified by its benefits, especially in view of the fact that this waterpolo pitch will be used only during the summer months," Moviment Graffitti said in a statement on Saturday.

"The appellants also note that there are attempts to change the zoning of the area to allow the public open space on the shore adjacent to the site to be changed into a zone where buildings and hotels are allowed.

The harm done by this structure cannot in any way be justified by its benefits - Moviment Graffitti

"If this had to come about then the Marsaskala pitch would easily become the hotel lido - another example of privatising public land for private gain and turning the natural coast into concrete."

Objectors also argued that protected flora, including Posidonia beds, would be "obliterated" in order to reclaim the seabed, and that the project would have a negative visual impact on the bay, as well as increasing traffic and noise pollution in a predominantly residential area.

The PA's case officer who recommended the application for approval pointed out that the area of the proposed pitch had been designated by the local plan as an "entertainment priority area".

The need for a new facility was triggered by the fact that the waterpolo club could no longer use the former national pool at Żonqor Point, which was handed over to the Jordanian group behind the proposed American University of Malta campus. This project has since stalled.

The project architects said during the approval hearing that redeveloping the existing pitch would have required the construction of a breakwater up to five metres high, wave breakers and higher maintenance costs as the site is more exposed to the elements.