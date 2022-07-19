Anthony Martial scored his third goal in three games as a slick Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in Melbourne to ensure new coach Erik ten Hag’s unbeaten streak remained intact Tuesday.

In front of 76,500 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground, French forward Martial struck in the first half while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both collected their second goals of the pre-season tour after the restart.

RELATED STORIES Ten Hag hails ‘magnificent’ Eriksen and ‘warrior’ Martinez

Man. Utd agree deal with Ajax for Argentina’s Martinez

Joel Ward pulled one back for Palace, but they were always chasing a game that saw United reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes after Will Fish was sent off for a deliberate foul.

The friendly victory was Ten Hag’s third since taking over after their 4-0 thumping of Liverpool in Bangkok and a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory.

In contrast, it was a second straight defeat for Patrick Vieira’s young Palace side, who crashed 2-0 to Liverpool in Singapore on Friday.

More details here...