Martin Kostov has been identified as the 32-year-old man who died in a traffic collision in Sliema earlier this week.

The news was confirmed by the Macedonian community in Malta as well as Martin’s brother, Ivan Kostov.

The incident happened late on Wednesday night when Kostov, who was from North Macedonia, was driving along Tower Road in Sliema with another 33-year-old-man, who is also from North Macedonia, riding pillion.

The two were involved in a collision with an Isuzu D-Max being driven by a 29-year-old Syrian man who lives in Marsascala.

All efforts to assist Kostov proved futile and he died at Mater Dei Hospital shortly after.

The 33-year-old pillion rider, who lives in San Ġwann suffered grievous injuries.

A magisterial inquiry by Magistrate Rachel Montebello is ongoing.

Kostov’s brother, Ivan, announced the death on his Facebook page, where he posted a tribute to Martin.

“Rest in peace my brother, you will always be with me in my heart, I will never forget you, he said.

The Macedonian community in Malta is asking for donations to pass on to Kostov’s family, to help them transport the body from Malta to North Macedonia.

“Let’s show solidarity and humanity in these difficult moments,” they said.

Kostov is the 21st victim of a road accident in Malta this year.

Just a few weeks ago, 45-year-old hairdresser Marie Claire Lombardi died after losing control of her motorcycle in Rabat. Police have since said they believe she skidded on a "slippery material" and have asked the public to help provide further information.