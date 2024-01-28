Lautaro Martinez fired Inter Milan back to the top of Serie A with the only goal in Sunday’s dramatic 1-0 win at Fiorentina, as depleted Napoli played out an uneventful goalless draw at Lazio.

Argentina forward Martinez glanced home the decisive goal in the 14th minute of an action-packed contest in Florence in which Nicolas Gonzalez wasted a late penalty for the hosts, who had Inter on the back foot for much of the game.

However it was a clash which ended with Inter one point ahead of Juventus, who were held by Empoli on Saturday, with a game in hand, before the two title rivals meet at the San Siro next weekend.

More details on SportsDesk. 

