A medical ward at Mater Dei Hospital has been sealed as a precautionary measure after a patient was found to have COVID-19.

A number of doctors have been placed in quarantine and patients and staff are being tested.

Sources told Times of Malta that the patient, a tourist who attended the Hotel Takeover party, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

The patient was receiving treatment at Medical Ward 3.

Earlier on Monday authorities confirmed that one new COVID-19 case - a separate case from the one at Mater Dei - was detected overnight, with the number of active cases in Malta standing at 27.

This new case was also linked to the hotel party.