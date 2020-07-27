One new COVID-19 case was detected overnight, with the number of active cases in Malta standing at 27.

The health authorities said that this new case forms part of the same cluster reported on Friday, when six patients were linked to a person who attended an all-weekend hotel party.

A further nine patients out of a total of 14 positive cases on Sunday were also linked to the Hotel Takeover Party.

This means the party is now linked to 17 coronavirus cases in all.

The spike in active cases came after several consecutive days with no new cases and has seen some associations - including the Medical Association of Malta and the Malta Employers' association - call for a ban on mass events.

According to data published by the health authorities, 850 swab tests were carried out between Sunday and Monday.

This brings the total of known coronavirus cases in Malta to 701. Nearly 121,000 swabs have been taken since the first patient was detected on March 7.

Nine of the 701 patients have died, while 665 have since recovered.