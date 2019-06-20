Matthew Pace has resigned from the Planning Authority board, one month after a court found that he should have played no part in a decision concerning a massive €300m development in Pembroke.

Mr Pace was one of three people to tender their resignation from PA posts, minister Ian Borg said on Friday afternoon.

Fellow board member Ivan Tabone was the second, with Mariello Spiteri also tendering his resignation. Mr Spiteri serves on the Planning Commission - Within Development Scheme board.

All three members quit “for personal reasons”, the minister said.

“I thank them and all those who serve on such important boards where crucial national decisions are taken,” he added.

Mr Pace is an entrepreneur who, among other things, owns a real estate franchise. A court last month found that he had an interest in the db Group's City Centre project in Pembroke coming to fruition and that he should have played no part in a decision concerning it. Mr Pace was one of 10 PA board members who voted in favour of the project.

Following the court decision, which nullified the db Group permit, he had insisted that he would not step down.

Solidarity with Axiak

Minister Borg also used the post to voice his support for Environment and Resources Authority chairman Victor Axiak, with the minister praising his work at the ERA.

Prof. Axiak's silence during a lengthy PA hearing to vote on the controversial €55m Central Link Project on Thursday enraged environmentalists, with graffiti sprayed onto ERA office building walls on Friday singling him out for criticism.