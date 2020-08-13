Mayors of various localities are concerned that a new system for the collection of domestic glass waste is being introduced too abruptly and might backfire.

On Monday, waste management company WasteServ announced that, from September 1, reusable bins have to be used to dispose of glass.

Glass mixed with other materials, such as plastic bags and cardboard boxes, will no longer be accepted. The public reacted with a range of concerns as mayors have also voiced their concerns.

“I’ve spoken to many mayors and we are all in favour of recycling. But we fear this might backfire with people disposing of their glass illegally,” said Kevin Cauchi, mayor of Għajnsielem.

“Besides, it was introduced too suddenly. The next collection is only three weeks away.”

Cauchi is also concerned about what will happen when people take out their reusable bins at once.

“We’re going to have lots of bins in the streets and then have issues about which bin is whose,” he said.

He suggested the use of trucks with two compartments to separate the glass from other recyclable materials. Some localities already use this system, such as Attard and Swieqi.

Attard mayor Stefan Cordina and Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat said they were hoping they could continue using dual-compartment trucks.

They said people had got used to this system and now there was a new one.