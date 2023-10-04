The first steps to set up a trade centre at MCAST will begin in September 2024 with the plan for it to start operating a year later, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a Labour Party workshop on “A Malta of abilities” at the Paola-based college, Abela emphasised the importance of trades and said the new centre would help reskill and upskill workers for trade sectors.

Video: Partit Laburista

He also spoke about a plan to reform the stipends system, describing it as one link in a chain of measures intended to address young people and their needs.

Stipends - a monthly payment given to post-secondary students - are to be reformed to encourage students to take up courses deemed to be important for Malta's economic and social development.  

To do that, several courses - ranging from those in Artificial Intelligence to Electrical Installation - are being reclassified to make them eligible for higher stipends. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.