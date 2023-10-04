The first steps to set up a trade centre at MCAST will begin in September 2024 with the plan for it to start operating a year later, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a Labour Party workshop on “A Malta of abilities” at the Paola-based college, Abela emphasised the importance of trades and said the new centre would help reskill and upskill workers for trade sectors.

Video: Partit Laburista

He also spoke about a plan to reform the stipends system, describing it as one link in a chain of measures intended to address young people and their needs.

Stipends - a monthly payment given to post-secondary students - are to be reformed to encourage students to take up courses deemed to be important for Malta's economic and social development.

To do that, several courses - ranging from those in Artificial Intelligence to Electrical Installation - are being reclassified to make them eligible for higher stipends.