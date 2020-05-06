The Malta Developers Association (MDA) on Wednesday called on the authorities to take immediate steps to curtail illegal dumping of construction and other waste and called for a revision of laws to impose harsher penalties accompanied by other measures.

Following the latest agreement on how and where construction waste is to be managed and disposed of, the MDA insisted that there was no reason whatsoever for illegal dumping. Whoever was caught harming the environment should face consequences, it said.

Through the agreement, quarry owners are being taxed at a reduced rate of five per cent, provided they accept construction waste at €12 per tonne.

The MDA has proposed introducing harsher penalties for any law-breakers as well as the automatic suspension of their driving licence and the confiscation of the vehicle involved.

“The MDA has a zero-tolerance policy over this issue and will collaborate fully with the authorities on improving the laws. The natural and rural environment needs to be fully protected,” MDA’s director-general Marthese Portelli said.

She insisted that the association was always ready to collaborate with the authorities for the streamlining of rules and would not tolerate abuse, no matter where it came from.

MDA president Sandro Chetcuti urged the authorities to consider a system to incentivise people to report any illegal dumping.