Infrastructure Malta has instructed contractors to restart roadworks on Wednesday after cabinet agreed to a price capping measure for waste dumping.

Cabinet sources said that Environment minister Aaron Farrugia will soon publish a legal notice which offers quarry owners tax credits as long as they cap the price of dumping inert excavation waste at €12 per tonne.

Last week roads agency Infrastructure Malta had ordered that all roadworks halt from this week, claiming there was "no space" for dumping of construction waste.

In a notice sent to contractors on Tuesday afternoon, and seen by Times of Malta, the agency announced that it was terminating its halt order and allowing works to continue.

Infrastructure Malta's notice said that following discussions with stakeholders, the authorities had acknowledged the challenges in the management of construction and demolition waste that needed to be generated to implement the agency’s infrastructure projects.

The notice sent to contractors on Tuesday.

“The agency has been notified that following negotiation with the Malta Developers Association, the Environment and Resources Authority has reached an agreement with operators of authorised facilities (quarries) for construction and demolition waste disposal to start accepting this kind of waste at the fixed rate of €12 per tonne,” the notice reads.

It goes on to say that the first facility to start accepting construction waste at this rate as located in Wied Incite, limits of Attard. This quarry will start accepting waste as from Wednesday April 29, the agency said.

More facilities for the depositing of construction and demolition waste under the agreement are expected to be announced.