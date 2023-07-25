Power cuts could lead to a possible milk shortage, Malta's biggest dairy producer warned on Tuesday.

"Due to an electricity outage at the factory the company is currently experiencing difficulties in maintaining the usual milk production levels, which in turn may impact the availability of certain products in the market in the coming days," MDP said.

While backup generators are in place and running, they are struggling to cope with the excessive heat in this extreme weather. This has led to a temporary reduction in production and will be affecting the regular supply chain.

MDP joins a growing chain of businesses struggling to cope and counting their losses amid a wave of power cuts.

The company also said it is facing a natural decrease in milk production from cows.

"As weather conditions have become extremely dry and hot, the natural response from the cows is to produce less milk during this period. This is a natural phenomenon which happens every summer and is restored once the weather temperature gets cooler later in the year," MDP said.

The company said it is doing all it can to minimise the impact on customers and will continue to produce fresh local milk products, albeit at potentially lower quantities than usual.

Despite the supply challenges, every measure is being taken to ensure that the freshness and integrity of the milk products is maintained at the highest standard, MDP said.