The Malta Chamber has called an urgent Malta Council for Economic and Social Development meeting as power cuts persist across the island for the ninth consecutive day.

The Chamber said it was "very worried about the current situation the country is in, particularly, though not only, about the nationwide power outages experienced continuously over the past days which have left businesses and the public in paralysis".

It has asked the MCESD to convene, with urgency, a meeting among all stakeholders to discuss this situation "collectively as a nation".

"This current state of play cannot persist and worst of all repeat itself – the right decisions and timely investment need to be taken now.

"This country needs to have a long-term economic and social vision that goes beyond the political spectrum."

Over the past few days, the Malta Chamber expressed concern over the way the country was being led.

"This goes beyond the power cuts... There is an urgent need to discuss the way that crucial issues impacting the nation as a whole are being handled.

"This can only be achieved through responsible dialogue with all social partners collectively. The business community is calling on the government to act now before it is too late."

Last week, the Malta Chamber slammed the government for what it said was lack of long-term planning that was negatively impacting Malta's economy and quality of life.