A coalition of nine media freedom organisations has filed submissions to the public inquiry into the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, claiming that it is only if the board “completes its mission” that lessons can be learnt to ensure “non-repetition of attacks against journalists”.

The Media Freedom Rapid Response consortium said it had long-supported the setting up of an “independent, impartial and effective public inquiry” to determine whether the State could have facilitated the journalist’s assassination or failed to prevent it.

“It is our hope that the evidence gathered by the public inquiry will prevent other journalists being killed in Malta and beyond,” said the organisation.

But lessons could only be learnt and real change brought about to ensure “that nothing like this ever happens again to Malta’s institutions and journalists” if the inquiry “completes its mission”.

A “two-year campaign of sustained pressure on the government of Malta” had paved the path to the ongoing inquiry whose findings could be “of global importance in battling impunity for crimes against journalists,” the coalition said.

It added that the inquiry had registered “substantial progress” in spite of “limited cooperation” from the government.

Focusing upon events leading up to Caruana Galizia’s assassination, the consortium outlined the “systematic attacks” on the journalist’s home, “smear campaigns, vexatious lawsuits and other forms of harassment” linked to her journalism, as well as SLAPP suits which subjected her to “extraordinary financial and psychological pressure”.

All the “main actors” implicated in her corruption stories, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, former minister Konrad Mizzi, property developer Silvio Debono as well as golden passports scheme operators Henley and Partners, had all sued Caruana Galizia for libel, it pointed out.

Daphne’s assassination “contributed to an already hostile environment for independent journalism in Malta,” said the coalition, voicing deep concern that the “handful of journalists” who were continuing her investigations “face serious pressure, harassment and acts of reprisal”.

Listing numerous ongoing lawsuits against local media outlets and journalists, the coalition also made reference to a recent ruling by a magistrate in proceedings against Yorgen Fenech, the businessman accused of complicity in the assassination.

The magistrate ordered action to be taken against journalists over a series of Times of Malta articles about conversations between Fenech and politicians and other public officials, ordering the decree to be communicated to the police.

Such a decree may have a “chilling effect on public interest reporting,” said the coalition, noting that the court had “failed to consider that the press is fundamental in a democracy” and was “obliged” to publish such information which “fosters public debate” on such matters.

Malta is unique among EU states for its “extensive political party control of the news media,” the coalition said as it urged the establishment of an independent media authority to replace the Broadcasting Authority, a journalist safety committee as well as a comprehensive media literacy policy.

It also recommended a national safety action plan for journalists, legislation to criminalise violence against journalists and also immediate steps to fully implement the Council of Europe’s recommendation on the protection of journalism and safety of those operating in this sphere.

All past and future attacks on journalists were to be condemned by public figures and “immediate concrete and effective remedial action” was to be taken against those who abused or threatened journalists for their legitimate work, it said.

Online harassment, threats, cyberattacks and other such illegal behaviour should be “promptly” addressed and the inheritance of libel suits was to be abolished, it added.

The coalition said these and other recommendations were put to the public inquiry which was viewed as a “crucial mechanism in the fight for truth and justice” and was to be protected against “any political interference”.

Not only was the public inquiry an “important precedent for achieving justice for journalists globally” it also played a vital role in preventing future attacks against journalists and was “essential for ensuring reparations for the victim, her family and Maltese society,” the coalition insisted.