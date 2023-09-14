A group of international media freedom and journalists' organisations on Thursday called on the Maltese government to immediately publish the report by the Committee of Experts tasked with advising the government on implementing the recommendations of the inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A similar call was made earlier this week in a letter to the prime minister by 90 local journalists, columnists, researchers, and activists.

ARTICLE 19 Europe, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) and the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) said they were urging the government to launch a broad public consultation process on the draft legislation it intends to propose before presenting this legislation in parliament.

"It is of concern that despite having received the Committee’s report on 24 July 2023 the government has so far not published it. It is furthermore understood that this report will serve as a basis for the Government of Malta to prepare anti-SLAPP legislation (strategic lawsuits against public participation legislation) and other legislation impacting media freedom in Malta, and that this legislation will be presented to parliament before being published for a public consultation," the groups said.

It added that the environment for journalists in Malta remains difficult. Journalists continue to face threats of abusive procedures and serious challenges in accessing information held by public authorities. They are the targets of negative rhetoric uttered by persons holding public office, and other actions that reduce public trust in independent journalism.

"It is therefore essential that the Committee’s report is published without further delay, and that any proposed legislation is given adequate time for scrutiny and review to ensure it is in line with international standards."

The Office of the Prime Minister said on Wednesday that it was bound by the terms of reference of the report which stated that this has to be tabled in Parliament. This would be done when parliament reconvenes after the summer recess.

On the consultation process, the OPM said the government had already drafted a number of laws to strengthen journalism and, on its own initiative, passed these on to the Committee of Experts for their initial reaction. Based on this reaction, which had also been published, the government moved legislation in parliament.