Mobile service provider Melita is to reimburse customers who called Afghanistan in August amid a chaotic Taliban takeover that led to desperate attempts to flee.

Just under 100 of its customers made calls to the country last month, Melita revealed.

Afghans who live in Malta told Times of Malta about their fears for their families at home after the US decided to withdraw its troops.

“In view of the situation that developed in Afghanistan we hope that this small gesture has helped our customers with friends and family in Afghanistan to remain in contact,” Charles Karakas, mobile product manager at Melita, said.

The company encouraged anyone with queries or concerns on contacting their friends and relatives in Afghanistan to make contact with Melita customer care.

An exodus of Afghan nationals and foreigners alike was triggered after the hard-line Islamist Taliban movement took control of Kabul.

Between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban claimed rule over the majority of Afghanistan through a strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic) law, becoming infamous for a brutal rule which saw, among other things the suppression of women and the stoning of dissidents and perceived enemies.

US-led forces invaded the country following the September 11 attacks, however efforts to stabilise Afghanistan proved futile after Taliban militants took control of Kabul.

Malta is in the process of providing asylum and resettlement to a family of three people who previously resided in Kabul.

An Afghan man living in Malta is also pleading with Maltese officials for help to get his brother, a high-ranking military officer, out of the country for fear of retribution under Taliban rule.