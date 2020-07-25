Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, remains in a "stable" condition at Mater Dei Hospital's Intensive Therapy Unit, the police said on Saturday

Theuma was found with multiple stab wounds at his Swieqi apartment on Tuesday night.

He was found with damaged vocal cords and multiple stab wounds which police say initial evidence shows were self-inflicted.

He was given a presidential pardon to reveal all he knows.

Times of Malta reported on Saturday he has written a note from his hospital bed saying he stabbed himself multiple times out of remorse and because his evidence in the murder case was being doubted.