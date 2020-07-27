Melvin Theuma has been taken out of intensive care and is now being treated in an ENT ward at Mater Dei Hospital, the police said on Monday. His condition remains stable.

Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, suffered life-threatening knife wounds to his throat, torso and a wrist on Tuesday night.

Times of Malta had reported how he wrote a note in hospital saying he stabbed himself multiple times out of remorse and because his evidence in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia was being doubted.

He indicated to a magistrate there was no third-party involvement in the incident.