Melvin Theuma returned briefly to the witness stand on Wednesday to face cross-examination in proceedings linked to a foiled HSBC bank heist in 2010.

Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Darren Debono, it-Topo.

Debono and Vincent Muscat stand accused of being behind that attempted bank robbery.

In a previous hearing, Theuma testified that on the evening of the Isle of MTV concert in June 2010, he had received a call from Alfred Degiorgio asking him to pop by a Mosta flat which Theuma himself had rented out to Debono some time before.

When he got there, he saw Debono lying on a bed in his underpants, blood dripping on his thigh.

Alfred Degiorgio, il-Fulu, told Theuma that Debono had been shot by police and asked him to fetch a “doctor of horses” – an equestrian vet.

Theuma testified that he had felt panicked, said “ok, ok”, and left.

On Wednesday, Debono’s lawyer Edward Gatt, questioned the witness about the Mosta flat.

“Does it belong to you?” Gatt asked.

Theuma said that he and a third party had jointly purchased two apartments in that block on Anglu Gatt Street, with each taking one flat each.

Theuma had opted for the flat with a balcony and planned on renting it out. His co-purchaser had settled for the other flat that had no balcony, since he intended to put it up for sale anyway, Theuma explained.

Asked about the vendor on the deed of sale, Theuma said he had no idea of his name, but recalled that it was “a rather plump man.”

The defence lawyer said he was suspending further questioning until Theuma returned with a copy of that contract of sale.

But after Theuma stepped off the witness stand and just as he was about to leave under police escort, he suddenly turned back and said that he had just remembered something.

The requested copy of the public deed had been seized by Inspector Nicholas Vella when police raided his home, Theuma told the court.

In light of that information, Gatt requested the prosecution to summon Inspector Vella to the next sitting to be held later this month.

The case continues.

Magistrate Monica Vella is presiding over the proceedings.Inspector Joseph Mercieca is prosecuting, assisted by AG lawyer Francesco Refalo. Lawyer Marc Sant is assisting Muscat.